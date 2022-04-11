Galloway Receives Extra Year of Eligibility, Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College men's basketball guard Brevin Galloway and head coach Earl Grant have been a package the last five years. It could have been six, but Galloway wanted to "make sure Coach Grant is in the best position possible for success."
After unexpectedly receiving an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA because of injuries he suffered earlier in his career—namely a season-ending ACL tear four games into the 2020-21 campaign that also affected him this past year—Galloway has decided to leave BC and enter the transfer portal.
He announced the news on Twitter Monday, expressing how difficult it is to walk away from a program that he grew to love in such a short time as well as a coach who has been a lifelong mentor.
Galloway met Grant, then a Clemson assistant, at a Tigers camp when he was 10 years old. Then, several years later, Galloway committed to College of Charleston, where Grant had become the head coach.
Galloway played four years for the Cougars, appearing in seven games the season the program earned an NCAA Tournament bid and eventually averaging double figures as one of College of Charleston's best shooters.
When Grant was hired as BC's head coach, Galloway followed. He helped usher in Grant's coaching philosophy—an intensive defense-first approach—and culture.
Galloway still wasn't 100% by the time the season opener rolled around, but he played anyway. And despite tweaking the same knee in which he tore his ACL the year before, he quickly returned to get BC back on track after a three-game losing streak.
He had midseason knee surgery that sidelined him for about a month, however, because of BC's 19-day COVID-19 pause, Galloway didn't miss too much. When he came back, his mobility remained pretty restricted, though. At least, initially.
Regardless, he made an impact. His best three-game stretch came between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15. During that week, he averaged 15.7 points per game while converting 12-of-30 (40%) 3-point attempts. The surge included back-to-back 18-point performances, the latter of which made for one of the Eagles' best moments of the season.
Galloway hit 5-of-10 triples at Clemson, his hometown school and where he and Grant met, most notably the game-winner with 27.5 seconds remaining to complete a 23-point comeback and end BC's 707-day drought without a "true" road win.
Although there were highs for the graduate transfer, there were plenty of lows, too. Like when he missed 20 consecutive 3-point attempts from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1. Or when he committed a fatal inbound turnover in overtime at Notre Dame.
He finished the season on a better note, reaching double figures six times in his final 10 games. He had 11 points in BC's upset win over Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC Tournament and then 12 more in the back-and-forth quarterfinal matchup against Miami.
Galloway even started to get to the basket more during the home stretch of the 2021-22 campaign. For instance, he got a pair of critical layups to fall in the late stages of the Miami game in the ACC Tourney.
When all was said and done, Galloway averaged 8.3 points, 1.1 steals and 24.8 minutes in the 25 games he played. His season shooting numbers weren't pretty as he posted a 30.8% field goal percentage and a 25.6% clip from downtown.
A healthier version of him could have likely put up better stats at BC.
But Galloway understands what the Eagles, and Grant, have in store for next season. And that includes a pair of incoming and highly-touted guards.
So he's taking advantage of his extra year somewhere else.
"I'm finally healthy and back to what I used to be," Galloway wrote. "This was a blessing in disguise. I feel like everything I've went through has prepared me for this."