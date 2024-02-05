Coach Grant took part in an ACC coaches Zoom call Monday morning, kicking things off at 10 a.m.



Here's what Grant had to say during his 10-minute interview ahead of another big home game against Florida State (7 p.m. ACCN) on Tuesday...



On what he believes the national & worldwide perception of BC is while recruiting



"For most of my career before coming here, the 18-20 years before coming here, I pretty much was in the Southeast. Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, all those areas. All those places where I just get in the car, I don't need a GPS to go through all the backwoods of Georgia and South Carolina, you just...you know everybody every time you walk in the gym. So, it was very regional in places that I worked. We would just go and get all of our players from the same area. Now, Wichita State provided a little difference. We had to go outside our area because there wasn't enough talent in Wichita, Kansas. So, we would go to Texas, we would go to Arkansas and we'd really try to recruit the south. But, Boston College, the world has really opened up. It opens you up to the world. This is a national brand...very international. We're in a city that everybody in the world recognizes. Our academics are rated one of the tops in the country with students from everywhere are attracted to this place. The ACC with the nationally televised games and the exposure

I've never been in a situation where it opens you up to the world.



So, when we got here that first year, we didn't realize we were going to have to sign nine players right away. So, we went in the portal and Quinten Post was from the Netherlands. Devin McGlockton, we had seen him down in Georgia, we knew who he was, he was from Georgia. Jaeden Zackery was a juco transfer from Wisconsin. So, we were just trying to build a roster, we weren't really getting caught up in where guys were from. we were just trying to say 'hey what do we need to build a program and take the program from where it is in a really bad place to try to move it towards a place where we all can be proud of and we can be proud of and have a chance to compete and win?' So, it just happened organically. Never knew we'd have a roster spread out all over the place, but it's happened organically."



On how the extra year for Post has benefited him



"I mean, obviously it's benefited him and us. He's an older guy, he's mature. he understands everything we're trying to do schematically. he's developed into a leader, which he's never really had to lead. He's developed more leadership skills. I think he'll find it's really benefited him because he really has improved and developed and he has a chance to continue to put his stamp on BC as a guy that can say 'I'm a part of BC nation and can always be proud of it.' If he left after this year and went to another school, you can't have that pride about, 'hey look, I'm a part of BC nation.' He's getting a chance to leave a legacy. we've still got games to play. We're continuing to hope we'll break through and he'll play a big part in that."



On facing FSU, how he's handled the week off and getting off to a good start after the layoff



"You never know, you never know. That's why you play the game. But, (Sunday) we had a good practice. They were ready to practice, so that was a good sign. They were energetic, they were fresh, they were ready to go. So, we tried to do the best we can with the seven days off. We tried to balance everything you need with improving your team and resting the bodies. Just trying to have a good balance of both skill development and then we practice today. (Sunday) was good, hopefully we can have a day that's a little bit better than yesterday, really focus on our preparation. That's all we have control of is the preparation. We started that (Sunday), we can do that today. We've got a shoot around tomorrow and after that, we've done our job. We can be at peace, let's go play the game. It's a talented team in Florida State, they've got a lot of athletes. They're having a good season and coming off a tough loss. We know it's going to be a major challenge to take away the things we need to take away to be successful."



On FSU coach Leonard Hamilton



"I think what I've learned from him the most is keep the main thing the main thing. You know, it's not about me. It's not about him. He's doing it because he's trying to help these young men. So, that's why we got in the business in the first place, to help these guys get a degree so they can go better their life. They can take care of their wife and kids and work a job. They can be successful and they can make an impact in society and be a productive citizen and improve the man, improve the player. I think for me, that's maybe what I've learned the most from him. The reason his longevity has been the way it's been is because he's treated people the right way. His intentions and his purpose for doing what he does is pretty obvious."





