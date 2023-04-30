Boston College got some very good news out of the transfer portal on Sunday. Rather, the Eagles got a very interesting player out of the portal.

UCF quarterback Thomas Castellanos will be reunited with former teammate and wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe, who committed to the Eagles after the first portal wave opened up earlier this offseason.

About a week ago Castellanos had posted a picture of himself from Texas State where he appeared to be on a visit.

Castellanos was a highly regarded three-star (5.7 Rivals Rating) recruit from Waycross (Ga.) Ware County and from the Class of 2022. This past year was his true freshman season for the Knights.

Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, FAU, and Coastal Carolina are among the other schools that had offered him coming out of high school. Castellanos was ranked the No. 61 player in Florida and the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation from the previous recruiting cycle.

He played 61 snaps for the Knights this year, all behind center for Gus Malzahn's team.

Castellanos was 9/16 for 75 yards on the season. He had three carries for 88 yards in a 70-13 win against Temple and two carries for 32 yards in UCF's season opener against South Carolina State.

While this still appears to be Emmett Morehead's team, Castellanos is an interesting development piece who could bolster that all-important quarterback depth chart going into a crucial year for Jeff Hafley.