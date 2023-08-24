CHESTNUT HILL - When it comes to consistency in 2022, Cam Horsley was one of the few guys who provided it.



Horsley started all 12 games last season after starting 10 of 12 as a sophomore. He had 30 tackles and 5.5 TFL's to follow up a 38-tackle, 1.5-sack season in 2021. Now a senior and ultimately the leader of that unit up front, Horsley has been encouraged by how things have gone so far in camp. It's hard not to be when guys like Shitta Sillah and Donovan Ezeiruaku are on the edges and guys like Neto Okpala and Khris Banks are roaming around with him up front. And, there's some new guys making noise as well.



"I think it's going really well right now," he said following practice inside the stadium earlier this week. "We got some newcomers in there...Eryx (Daughtery), we've got some new guys coming along like Kwan (Williams), Clive (Wilson), it's been really good. We've established a new culture. VTF. Violence, Technique, Finish. Coach V is coaching us hard, so, I think it's going well right now.



"It (having Donovan and Shitta out there) makes my job a lot easier. They're both really good, really athletic and they know how to rush the passer. They know how to make plays, so having those guys next to me is real good. It's a lot different (when they're not on the field). They know that they're doing. It's good, they communicate, they're loud, they're everywhere. They know plays and stuff like that. They're experienced, so it's good to have them out there."



While the biggest talking point for BC players and coaches throughout the spring and summer has been running the ball, the defensive line has struggled to stop the run recently. Horsley believes that's about to change because of some physical changes guys committed to in the offseason.



"I know this offseason, the inside guys, we gained a lot of weight. We've put on some weight, some good weight, a lot of muscle and stuff like that," he said. "We've really emphasized stopping the run. That's something Coach V and the defensive coaches are making our main goal right now. Once we stop the run, we can rush the passer and have fun, so, yeah."



Not only is Horsley consistent, but he's mentally in-tune more than he's ever been.



"I can think the game better, too," he acknowledged. "Seeing formations and stuff. Coach V, he really coaches us up on formations and all that. What keys offensive linemen do. Where they're looking and all that, so, it's really been helpful just getting reps."



Horsley and the defense did their best to keep BC in games last season. If the offense can turn things around and guys like Horsley can continue their upward ascension, then 'VTF' could become a calling card for the 2023 Eagles.



"The only thing I'm focused on right now is being better," he added. "I just want to improve, do anything to improve. Never want to be complacent. I don't want to be mediocre. I just want to get better and better and be great and really be 'the guy' for our defense this year."









