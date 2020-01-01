By the Numbers: Duke 88, BC 49
Boston College carried a four-game winning streak into Cameron Indoor Stadium, but left with a humbling and humiliating loss to the Blue Devils.Here are some of the key numbers from BC's 39-point l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news