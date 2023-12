BC fans woke up to some pleasant news on Monday morning just two days before National Signing Day.



Jonathan Montague Jr. announced he was committing to BC on Twitter moments before 8 a.m.



""Let's do it !!! 1000% committed," he wrote.



The senior from Clayton High School in Clayton, North Carolina has his height in his Twitter profile listed as 6'2" and weight at 205lbs. currently. His highlight video that's also on his page is impressive, showing a dynamic runner who can also sling it when need be.



In today's world of the mobile QB needing to run just as much as he can throw, it appears that Montague Jr. can do that and looks a lot like Thomas Castellanos in that regard. Montague Jr. runs a 4.69 40, has played safety and has a 33" vertical (all according to his NCASports.org profile.)



Montague Jr. had recently visited Temple and had interest from Elon, Arkansas State and Albany State.