It's almost that time again.



BC men's basketball season is right around the corner and the first step was the schedule reveal on Tuesday night.



The Eagles - who finished 16-17 last year and could finally have an opportunity to at least be in the conversation for a tournament berth - officially kick things off on Monday night, November 6th at home against Fairfield (8 PM). Other early season New England matchups at home include Harvard on the 18th of November, CCSU (12/5) and Holy Cross (12/8).



The ACC/SEC challenge will be against Vanderbilt on the road November 29th (9:15 PM). BC's first ACC game is Saturday December 2nd against NC State at Conte Forum (4 PM). Notre Dame and UNC visit Conte five days apart January 15th and the 20th. Florida State is here in February (2/6). Miami rolls in on February 17th and UVA is back on February 28th after last year's wild upset and court storming.



BC will need to take care of business early on in the season and clean up on the "lesser" opponents if they're going to battle for a tournament berth down the stretch. Some ugly losses to inferior teams a year ago coupled with some big health problems early on had the Eagles ultimately digging out of a hole and fighting uphill from the jump.



Boston College is scheduled to be on ACC Network 13 times throughout the year and have ESPNU games at home vs. Notre Dame and at Miami. BC will also be on ESPN or ESPN 2 for the December 10th NABC Brooklyn Showcase. Games at Georgia Tech (1/6) and Notre Dame (1/27) will also be on ESPN or ESPN 2, as will the February 10th matchup against the Blue Devils, and the UVA home game.



The full schedule is here.













