It was another historic weekend for the baseball team.



Entering a big ACC, Top-20 series in Chapel Hill against UNC, BC had only beaten the Tar Heels three times total in program history. Well, now it's six times after the No. 20 Eagles swept No. 18 UNC over the weekend, completing it on Sunday with a 6-2 victory.



Tied 2-2 in the seventh, BC scored three times and then got a solo home run from Travis Honeyman in the eighth. On the mound, it was three shutout innings from Eric Schroeder that allowed the offense to eventually take and then hold the lead.



Now at 27-12 overall (12-9 ACC), the Eagles get some local action against URI and U-Lowell Tuesday and Wednesday before Clemson comes to town for another massive ACC series Friday-Sunday. Not only was this BC's first sweep over UNC, but it was the program's first sweep over any ACC opponent since 2017. BC was also just 3-31 against the Tar Heels before this weekend including an 0-17 mark on the road. The last road series sweep in the ACC for the Eagles came in 2010 against NC State.



In the seventh, a Vetrano double, a Roche walk and a Laery single loaded the bases before an out was recorded. After a pop out to shallow center, back-to-back RBI singles from Guzman and Cimini moved the runners station-to-station for the 4-2 lead. Mercado followed with a sac fly to center for the three-run lead. In the top of the eighth, Honeyman hammered a ball over the scoreboard in left to lead things off.



Things got a bit dicey in the ninth as North Carolina loaded the bases, but a 6-4-3 double play ended it and locked up the historic win for BC.





