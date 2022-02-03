After NSD, BC’s 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks 36th Nationally
Back on Dec. 15—the start of the early signing period—Boston College inked 21 players and had the 23rd-best 2022 recruiting class in the country. If that ranking held, BC would have boasted its most highly-touted group since Rivals.com started tracking recruiting data in 2002.
The Eagles, however, signed only one player—Cardinal Gibbons (Coral Springs, Florida) cornerback Isaiah Farris—on Wednesday.
As a result, they were leapfrogged by several teams who were still polishing off their classes. After National Signing Day, the Eagles have the 36th-ranked class in this cycle, according to the Rivals.com database.
It’s still an achievement for now third-year head coach Jeff Hafley. There are just four ACC teams ahead of BC in this year’s rankings: Clemson (10th), North Carolina (11th), Florida State (20th) and Miami (34th).
BC's Previous Recruiting Classes
2021: 33rd
2020: 63rd
2019: 57th
2018: 71st
2017: 66th
2016: 83rd
2015: 46th
2014: 42nd
2013: 87th
2012: 64th
BC originally had 23 commits, but cornerback Jamal Hood ended up not signing with the team in December, and, most notably, four-star tight end/wide receiver RJ Maryland ultimately signed with SMU, a local choice for the Southlake, Texas, native.
The Eagles locked up two defensive backs in the first go-around: cornerback Amari Jackson—a three-star prospect that Tennessee was trying to nab—and four-star safety/linebacker Sione “Riz” Hala. But they wanted to add another DB, considering that they’re losing a four-year starter in cornerback Brandon Sebastian (declared for the NFL Draft) and an up-and-comer in cornerback Shawn Asbury II (transferred to Old Dominion).
BC hosted a pair of official visitors amid last weekend’s bomb cyclone blizzard and took one of them (Farris) to round out a 22-player class.
Recruiting Class by Hometown Location
Maryland (4)
Massachusetts (4)
Florida (2)
Georgia (2)
Tennessee (2)
Australia (1)
California (1)
Canada (1)
Louisiana (1)
New Jersey (1)
Nevada (1)
Ohio (1)
Virginia (1)
Recruiting Class by Position
Defensive End (4)
Offensive Line (3)
Defensive Back (2)
Wide Receiver (2)
Linebacker (2)
Running Back (2)
Tight End (2)
Athlete (1)
Defensive Tackle (1)
Kicker/Punter (1)
Quarterback (1)
Safety/Linebacker (1)