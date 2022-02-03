 After NSD, BC’s 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks 36th Nationally
After NSD, BC’s 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks 36th Nationally

Andy Backstrom • EagleAction
Publisher
@andybackstrom

Back on Dec. 15—the start of the early signing period—Boston College inked 21 players and had the 23rd-best 2022 recruiting class in the country. If that ranking held, BC would have boasted its most highly-touted group since Rivals.com started tracking recruiting data in 2002.

The Eagles, however, signed only one player—Cardinal Gibbons (Coral Springs, Florida) cornerback Isaiah Farris—on Wednesday.

As a result, they were leapfrogged by several teams who were still polishing off their classes. After National Signing Day, the Eagles have the 36th-ranked class in this cycle, according to the Rivals.com database.

It’s still an achievement for now third-year head coach Jeff Hafley. There are just four ACC teams ahead of BC in this year’s rankings: Clemson (10th), North Carolina (11th), Florida State (20th) and Miami (34th).

BC's Previous Recruiting Classes

2021: 33rd

2020: 63rd

2019: 57th

2018: 71st

2017: 66th

2016: 83rd

2015: 46th

2014: 42nd

2013: 87th

2012: 64th

BC originally had 23 commits, but cornerback Jamal Hood ended up not signing with the team in December, and, most notably, four-star tight end/wide receiver RJ Maryland ultimately signed with SMU, a local choice for the Southlake, Texas, native.

The Eagles locked up two defensive backs in the first go-around: cornerback Amari Jackson—a three-star prospect that Tennessee was trying to nab—and four-star safety/linebacker Sione “Riz” Hala. But they wanted to add another DB, considering that they’re losing a four-year starter in cornerback Brandon Sebastian (declared for the NFL Draft) and an up-and-comer in cornerback Shawn Asbury II (transferred to Old Dominion).

BC hosted a pair of official visitors amid last weekend’s bomb cyclone blizzard and took one of them (Farris) to round out a 22-player class.

Recruiting Class by Hometown Location

Maryland (4)

Massachusetts (4)

Florida (2)

Georgia (2)

Tennessee (2)

Australia (1)

California (1)

Canada (1)

Louisiana (1)

New Jersey (1)

Nevada (1)

Ohio (1)

Virginia (1)

Recruiting Class by Position

Defensive End (4)

Offensive Line (3)

Defensive Back (2)

Wide Receiver (2)

Linebacker (2)

Running Back (2)

Tight End (2)

Athlete (1)

Defensive Tackle (1)

Kicker/Punter (1)

Quarterback (1)

Safety/Linebacker (1)

Want to Learn More About the Class?

Hafley Continues to Grow BC’s Recruiting Footprint

While Building National Brand, BC Also ‘Stayed Home’

Amari Jacksons’ Signing Example of BC Fighting ‘the Real Fights’

Delaportas Brings ‘Quiet Toughness’ to the Table

What We Learned This Cycle About Hafley’s Recruiting Mindset

