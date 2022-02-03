After NSD, BC’s 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks 36th Nationally

Back on Dec. 15—the start of the early signing period—Boston College inked 21 players and had the 23rd-best 2022 recruiting class in the country. If that ranking held, BC would have boasted its most highly-touted group since Rivals.com started tracking recruiting data in 2002.

The Eagles, however, signed only one player—Cardinal Gibbons (Coral Springs, Florida) cornerback Isaiah Farris—on Wednesday.

As a result, they were leapfrogged by several teams who were still polishing off their classes. After National Signing Day, the Eagles have the 36th-ranked class in this cycle, according to the Rivals.com database.

It’s still an achievement for now third-year head coach Jeff Hafley. There are just four ACC teams ahead of BC in this year’s rankings: Clemson (10th), North Carolina (11th), Florida State (20th) and Miami (34th).