The ACC continued its so leak of the 2024 league schedule on Tuesday by announcing its Thursday and Friday 'specialty" games.



The Eagles have one Thursday night matchup on the road and a Friday night home game a week later.



BC visits Virginia Tech on 10/17, which will be a celebration for the Hokies, acknowledging 30 years of ESPN CFB on Thursday nights at historic Lane Stadium to help kick off Week 8.



Eight days later, Louisville will visit for a Friday night matchup on 10/25 at Alumni. That's three primetime ACC games for BC (so far) with the announcement on Monday that the Eagles will open at FSU on Labor Day night.



The full Thursday and Friday night release from the ACC is here.