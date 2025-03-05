Eagles Put Scare Into No. 11 Clemson Before Going Cold Late

CHESTNUT HILL - Playing for nothing but pride and possibly the head coach's job, BC showed quite a bit of fight in the final game at Conte Forum this season.

BC trailed No. 11 Clemson just 70-67 with six minutes to go on Wednesday night, but in the final 5:30 the Eagles went ice cold, missing 11 of the final 12 shots taken, allowing the Tigers to comfortably pull away 78-69.

BC is now 12-18 overall and 4-15 in the ACC with one game left on the road against Pitt Saturday.

Fittingly, Jaeden Zackery returned and led all Clemson scorers with 21 points. BC got a career night from Jayden Hastings, finishing with 18 points and five rebounds. Elijah Strong (15 points, six rebounds) and Dion Brown (14 points, three rebounds) also had good nights.

"We won the second half, I thought we played with great effort, I thought we played together, took care of the basketball, but I think that first half we just needed to be better defensively," said Earl Grant. "We let them get a cushion and it was hard to recover from that."

That cushion was a 49-39 halftime lead for Clemson. The Tigers shot just under 60% in the first 20 minutes and were 6-10 from three. To BC's credit, they were able to prevent Clemson from completely running away with it.

The Eagles trailed 41-25 with four minutes to go in the half, but found a way to trim it to 10 before the break. BC shot 50% (16-32) from the field with 13 points - mostly on put back dunks - from Hastings, who saw plenty of time with Chad Venning dressed but not playing.

Clemson maintained a buffer until 6:52 was left in the game. Two Elijah Strong free throws cut it to 69-64. A Hastings layup 30 seconds later soon cut it to 70-66. Luka Toews free throws at the 5:32 mark brought BC within three at 72-69, but from that point on nothing fell for BC while Clemson calmly closed things out.

While the losses continue to pile up and the fan base continues to clamor for a change, there was a striking moment late in the game when Fred Payne was fouled on a Clemson screen, giving BC the ball with momentum on their side. Payne was fired up and so was Grant as the two chest-bumped.

It was a small thing of course, but could be a moment Grant can point to during exit interviews next week as a moment where his players showed they're still with him, whatever that's worth in this results-based business.

Before those interviews and a whole lot of work begins to fix the program, there's one more game remaining and Grant hopes he'll get the same effort he saw against Clemson.

You can find Earl Grant's full postgame press conference here.