I don't ever remember a wait this long for one game.



Sure, there are those annoying bye weeks during the Pats' dynasty years that made the wait for those Super Bowl games seem like they lasted two or three weeks, but with everything that's happened with the BC football program over the last eight months, the wait for kick off in Tallahassee has felt interminable.



It's finally over in about 24 hours. The Eagles are traveling Sunday and around 7:35 on Monday night, we'll finally get to see this new era begin.



I feel like everyone is sick of hearing me guess what certain position groups will look like and frankly, I'm sick of guessing too. After a month straight of watching practice (an opportunity I don't take for granted), it'll be nice to see this team in action against another opponent so we can all learn what exactly we have here.



With that being said, I've got a little more guessing and predicting left in me for this one. So, here's how I think (hope) things play out on Monday with a few keys to the game...



RUN, RUN, RUN



Georgia Tech laid out the blueprint and frankly, this BC team - particularly the quarterback and running backs - are even more equipped to do what the Yellow Jackets did. GT ran the ball 36 times for 190 yards as a team. BC should be at 40. What better way to quiet that crowd than putting together 10, 11, 12 play drives?



Now, the new weapons this team has in the passing game and the background Will Lawing and Bill O'Brien have suggest the ball will be flying aorund the yard a bit, but for this game at least, it feels like controlling the clock and frustrating the Seminoles for long periods of time is the best way to go.



Robichaux, Ward (in his revenge game), Jones, Richard and McDonald could all produce. Although, Haynes King ran the ball 15 times, so Tommy could see a lot of designed stuff called for him as well. It's supposed to be a scorcher down there, so using the GT model could wear down that FSU defensive line as well. It's going to be fascinating to see which route this new offensive minded staff will go early on.



O-LINE QUESTIONS



Obviously.



It's also a big reason why I think running the ball a ton makes the most sense. The media only gets one open practice on game week, so for all I know Bowry could be suiting up, but he'd been out the last two practices we saw. I'd be absolutely floored if Taylor played considering he wasn't physically involved in any practice until this week and that wasn't much.



So, Trapilo, Conley, Kendall, Allick and Cline is probably the starting unit on Monday night. Are they capable of protecting TC and paving the road in the run game? Absolutely, they wouldn't be on Bill O'Brien's offensive line if they weren't. But, this is a tall task on the road and their own defense made them look pretty bad at times during camp. Could that just be the BC D-line being as good as I think it is? Maybe.



Speaking of which...



LET THE BIG DOGS HUNT



For the last four years, it's felt like the dogs (pass rushers) have been on a bit of a leash.



Tim Lewis appears to be the right guy to let them run free.



Throughout training camp, this defensive line has been dominant at times. Neto Okpala has truly been unblockable on a few different days and Donovan Ezeiruaku looks ready to have a monster season. In the middle, Cam Horsely and George Rooks can not only push the pocket, but they can be disruptive in the run game.



Sedarius McConnell, Owen Stoudmire, Quintayvious Hutchins and Josiah Griffin could all make an impact too. As you've all heard me say for weeks now, this is a very deep group (at least it has been in camp) and now with Lewis running the show, pressure is going to be the name of the game. DJU (no chance I was typing his full name) was 19-27 for 193 yards against GT and didn't turn the ball over. If this D-line can get to him and even if they don't sack him, force a mistake or two, it could be the difference.





FINAL PREDICTION: BC 27, FSU 20 - I'm all in. Admittedly, it's hard not to be when you're around the team almost every day and see how much effort is being put in to try and bring BC back. But, i think it's a perfect time for this game. FSU is not the same and lost a bunch of talent from last year's team when they barely got out of Alumni with a win. I think the talent around TC allows him to get rid of the ball quicker and he takes advantage of it. I think this defense is severely underrated nationally as well. My only concern is the kicking game if it comes down to it, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.



I think this team goes 9-3 this season and I think this staff in particular gets them over the hump in these bright lights moments.



Even if the Eagles lose (unless it's like 35-10, then we already have problems), this should be a hell of a lot of fun through the fall.



