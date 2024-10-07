Advertisement

Published Oct 7, 2024
2027 CM DB Jackson Tucker Talks BC Commitment With Rivals
Kevin Stone  •  EagleAction
On Monday night, standout 2027 Catholic Memorial DB Jackson Tucker - brother of Max Tucker - announced his commitment to BC.

Tucker spoke with Ryan O'Bleness about his decision.

"The BC staff really allows me to feel at home and also makes me feel wanted since they offered me so early in my high school career," Jackson said. "The staff with Coach Brown, Coach O'Brien and Coach DiBiaso all make me feel highly-valued."

Tucker's offer from the Eagles came in June. As O'Bleness points out, he's projected (for now) to play safety at the D1 college level, but he's willing to do whatever is asked.

"I’d say I can do whatever a coach wants and I would say I am an aggressive safety that can really come down and tackle," he added.

The full write up from Rivals is here.

