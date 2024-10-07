2027 CM DB Jackson Tucker Talks BC Commitment With Rivals

in other news
3 Keys & Game Prediction For Western Kentucky
Stone's 3 keys and final prediction for the Western Kentucky matchup
Visitor List
Here's a list of the players Eagle Action has confirmed are expecting to visit BC this weekend.
Everything Bill O'Brien Said During Wednesday's Press Conference
Here's everything O'Brien said during his regular Wednesday Zoom call with the media
Taylor Feeling Good As He Works His Way Back Into Regular Action
Logan Taylor met with the media after practice on Wednesday
BC Back To Work Prepping For Western Kentucky
Recapping practice and post-practice interviews from Tuesday
On Monday night, standout 2027 Catholic Memorial DB Jackson Tucker - brother of Max Tucker - announced his commitment to BC.
Tucker spoke with Ryan O'Bleness about his decision.
"The BC staff really allows me to feel at home and also makes me feel wanted since they offered me so early in my high school career," Jackson said. "The staff with Coach Brown, Coach O'Brien and Coach DiBiaso all make me feel highly-valued."
Tucker's offer from the Eagles came in June. As O'Bleness points out, he's projected (for now) to play safety at the D1 college level, but he's willing to do whatever is asked.
"I’d say I can do whatever a coach wants and I would say I am an aggressive safety that can really come down and tackle," he added.
