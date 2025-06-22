2026 German O-lineman Bruno Werner Commits To BC

As another official visit weekend closed, BC added yet another 2026 commit on Sunday, but not via the conventional United States high school route.

The Eagles dipped their toes back into the NFL Academy water - a place the program has become quite familiar with over the last handful of years - and picked up a commitment from Bruno Werner, an offensive lineman from Chemnitz, Germany. Werner announced it on social media around 7:00 p.m.

Werner was part of the group of 13 in Chestnut Hill this weekend that closed out the month full of official visits during this recruiting cycle.

Werner had 10 offers including schools like BC, Syracuse, Rutgers and Mississippi State. Florida and UNC had also shown recent interest and other New England schools UConn, UMass, URI and Bryant all had offers to him as well.

Here is Werner's Hudl tape.

The 2026 class for BC is now up to 22 commits.