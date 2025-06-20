2026 Class Hits 20 Commits With Addition Of CB Xavier Myers

Xavier Myers, a defensive back from Mt. Saint Joseph's in Maryland is the 20th commitment for the 2026 class.

Myers announced his decision to join the Eagles on Friday afternoon.

Myers was here for an official visit last weekend and is just the latest in a growing list of recruits to ultimately decide Chestnut Hill would be home after taking their OV.

Myers is 6'2," 190 lbs. and had offers from BC, Army, ECU, Albany, Akron, JMU, Monmouth, Temple and Towson.

Myers is the 12th non-New England commit in the class as well.