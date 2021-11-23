Zion Johnson Accepts 2022 Senior Bowl Invite

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl last year. ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had listed him as the seventh-best guard in his 2021 prospect position rankings.

It looked like Johnson was poised to be next in line of the many Eagles O-Linemen to be selected in the NFL Draft.



That was, until he decided to return to Chestnut Hill for a fifth and final season. It was a collective effort by BC's offensive line to run it back for one more year in offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.'s system.

A year later, Johnson has accepted another invite to the Senior Bowl. This time, it looks like he's actually headed to Mobile.

Johnson, who played his first two years of college football at Davidson, is arguably BC's best O-Lineman. He received All-ACC second-team honors in 2019 and then All-ACC third-team accolades last year while moving over to left tackle in a new, pass-heavy offense.

In his three years at BC, Johnson has seen his Pro Football Focus offensive grade improve each season: from 71.4 to 75.1 to 83.2.

Johnson is having the best season of his career, posting the fourth-best pass blocking grade (80.3) and second-best run blocking grade (83.2) on the team. Johnson has allowed just six pressures and one sack all year, per PFF.

He's slid over to the blind side when needed and can play center if necessary. Johnson is durable, versatile and figures to be an instant plug in at guard for an NFL team.

Right now, Kiper has Johnson as his third-best guard in this year's draft class.

