Leftover Thoughts From Spring Ball

So, I'm a week late on this, but there was that run on 2026 recruiting news that took precedent. That and running a high school lax site with some guys who don't know how to follow directions has been interesting to say the least.

Anyway, here's a few more thoughts I've had based on the portal news and just the overall impression I had of the team after wrapping up...



QB battle

Definition of a QB competition in my opinion. While I've always thought the way Grayson James handled last season needs to be taken into account heavily when making a decision, you can't deny the talent of Dylan Lonergan. What I'm most surprised by is how seamless he's made the transition look with the offense, but I guess it should be expected with the O'Brien Alabama ties. Lonergan was recruited by him, so the relationship has been there for a while. Both of the guys can get the ball downfield and receivers made plays just about every practice. There were turnovers at times, but it was often more of a credit to the talent of this secondary and some bad luck on tipped balls or balls off receiver's hands. Ultimately, whoever turns it over less in camp and shows more consistent ability to finish with touchdowns instead of field goals will be the guy. Shaker Reisig was very impressive early and will firmly be in the conversation next year most likely.

LB is really the only question in terms of depth

Assuming Owen McGowan and Daveon Crouch are ready to go for the start of the season it should be fine there. Bryce Steele could be a legitimate playmaker, especially in the run game. Still, the addition of Matt Straka last week feels like it fills a quick 'just in case' need if anyone gets banged up. Juan Zabal, Billy Van Pelt and maybe even Vaughn Pemberton will also need to make plays regularly this year and showed they were capable of it throughout the spring.

Quintayvious Hutchins deserves his own section

I'd put him up against anyone else on the team for best player nomination. Speed off the edge and relentless aggression. I'm obviously not a coach, but he seems like a high-IQ player. If you're looking for a possible replacement for Ezeiruaku, it's him. He could also probably play OLB in a pinch too, but I'd love to see him just terrorizing quarterbacks all season.

D-line will be fine

Sedarius McConnell, George Rooks, Kwan Williams, Ty Clemons, Onye Nwosisi, Jaylen Flint, Clive Wilson. It's a deep group and brings plenty of experience with some youth. You're never replacing a trio like Okpala, Ezeiruaku and Horsely immediately, but this room should have more than enough to hold up.

Top-tier secondary

I still think this secondary has a chance to be elite. Amari Jackson should be back and guys like Syair Torrence, Isaiah Farris, Njita Sinkala, Carter Davis, Max Tucker and Cam Martinez can all make plays. I wrote each of their names down at least once or twice a day with a PBU or a pick. I'll throw Omar Thornton in there too as a potential regular playmaker. Safeties are really good. KP Price will lead the way there, but watch out for former Wellesley stand out Charlie Comella to emerge as a weapon there, Secondary is arguably the deepest group on the team behind running back or wide receiver.

Speaking of the running backs...loaded

Just a ton of talent and depth even before freshmen come in this summer. Turbo Richard, Jordan McDonald, Datrrell Jones, a very healthy and explosive Alex Broome, dependable and tough Anthony Ferrucci. Mekhi Dodd and Bo MacCornack will need to earn playing time right from the jump and both are capable of doing so, but it'll be tough to crack such a good group.

As long as the QBs get them the ball, the receiver group should be one of the best in the ACC

I 100% believe that. The 'Top 3' of Bond, Harris and Skeete is already in the conversation. You add in Luke McLaughlin's ability to get open in tight space and quickly, Ismael Zamor's speed and Cedric Lott's size, there's a lot of options there. Throw in newcomers Nedrick Boldin Jr. and Dawson Pough possibly making a couple plays throughout the year and this could be a 24+ PPG offense.

VJ Wilkins could be a game changer

I didn't want to lump him in with the backs or receivers because he's just an athlete, but the Campbell transfer could be a true game changing player for the offense. The guy can go anywhere on the field and made an explosive play what felt like once a day. He could be Zay, but maybe even a bit more dynamic. Fans will absolutely love watching VJ play.

Don't underestimate the O-line

It's hard to replace guys like Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall, but don't underestimate the leadership and continuity of this unit. A majority of them have been here for quite a while now. True veterans leading the way in Taylor, Cline, and Allick and Bowry has already shown how good he can be (he's only a redshirt junior) while guys like Jack Funke, Eryx Daugherty, and Ryan Mickow among others will contribute. Matt Applebaum has shown what he can do in the classroom and on the practice field and that shouldn't be overlooked either. Although the Otto Hess departure was a little surprising, I genuinely believe they have enough there. Would it be surprising to see them add one at some point? No, you can never have too many.

Tight ends should have an impact

Ty Lockwood is legit. Jeremiah Franklin is still ol' reliable. Brady Clough, Kaelan Chdzinski and Ryan Boultwood all made plays throughout spring ball. Legitimately think this will be a big part of the offense we haven't seen in a while, probably since Hunter Long in terms of downfield threat and red zone ability.

Special teams will be better

I don't have a ton to base that on, but the kicking competition was very good. Luca Lombardo and Liam Connor were both consistent. Sam Stone had a few misses, but has a booming kickoff leg. Yale transfer Shamus Florio and Ireland/NFL Academy signee Andy Quinn battled throughout. Again, tough to really know what they're working on not being a special teams coach, so when the ball hits the roof it kills any thoughts that might pertain. All I know is, it certainly won't be as bad as it was last year.

Hope I'm not coming off like a homer in almost-May, but I really do think there's a lot of talent here. A bunch of things could change between now and Week 1, but at this moment, BC should be playing very meaningful games in November at the very least.



