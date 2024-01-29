Well, that was quite unexpected.



The usually calm, cool, collected Zay Flowers went from a memorable rookie season to a nightmare ending on Sunday with two critical mistakes. Here's what he had to say postgame:



On how he describes his teammates' support and the good and the bad and everything that happened in the game:

"I mean, those are my brothers – they are going to ride with me no matter what. That's all."

On the emotions of the season and getting to this point:

"It's fun winning. When you get to the playoffs, you want to win, but sometimes the best team doesn't always win."

On if he thought he broke the plane of the goal line:

"Yes, I thought I did, honestly, but I'll learn from my mistakes."

On what he's feeling in his heart and his head right now:

"I wanted to win, that's it."

On if he cut his finger after the fumble:

"No, I had a cut already. It just opened up again."

On what he thinks about the potential of the Ravens in years to come:

"We'll just try to come back next year and get it done. [We'll] come back together as a team. This is a tough one, so we have to work towards next year."

On if it felt like the game was going differently, production-wise:

"We didn't do what we wanted to, but we still had a chance to get it done."

On how it feels hearing teammates say they don't want him to feel defined by one play: "Like I said, those are my brothers. I don't expect anything different from them. We all have each others' backs."