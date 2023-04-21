It's hard to be the proverbial "team no one wants to play" in the postseason when you've been ranked in the Top 10 all year, but that's exactly the role the BC women's lax team has right now.



With a come-from-behind 17-16 win to knock Syracuse from the unbeaten ranks on Thursday, the Eagles (13-3) finished the regular season as ACC co-champs, earning the top seed in the ACC tournament. BC has won seven straight games and 10 of its last 11 as tourney time arrives.



BC has now won three regular season ACC championships, but are still in search of the program's first ACC tournament title.



BC trailed 7-3 after one, 11-6 at the half and 14-10 heading to the fourth quarter, but in the final 8:14 the Eagles exploded for five of the game's final six goals to shock the home team before a wild celebration with the regular season trophy in the visitng locker room.



McKenna Davis and Kayla Martello led the way on offense with four goals apiece and Jenn Medjid kept doing her thing with a hat trick. Davis scored the game winner with just 1:21 left, taking a feed in front from Belle Smith, cradling twice and then burying an off-stick shot inside the post while falling down. Ryan Smith won the ensuing draw and BC ran out the clock.



Freshman standout Shea Dolce also continued to shine, making 12 saves. As a team, BC outshot Cuse 36-32, picked up 16 ground balls to just four for the Orange and drew 31 fouls while committing 24.



A man-up goal for Davis in the third cut the BC deficit to 12-7 and a Courtney Weeks free position goal about a minute later made it 12-8. The Orange pushed the lead back to five, but Smith and Martello scored again to make it 13-10. Cuse added a goal in the final minute of the third to make it a four-goal game after three.



Martello and Davis went back-to-back early in the final frame to cut it to 14-12 before Syracuse answered again. Three straight from Smith, Cassidy Weeks and Courtney Weeks tied the game at 15-15 with 6:07 remaining. The home team went back up by a goal with 4:53 left, but Medjid found Cassidy weeks for the game-tying goal with 2:43 to go, setting up the dramatic finish.



BC will open up the ACC tournament against either Duke or Louisville on Wednesday down in Charlotte, NC. The winner of that game will face Virginia or Notre Dame in the semis - both teams BC has beaten recently - with the championship game scheduled for Sunday.



Whether the Eagles are able to bring home some more ACC hardware remains to be seen, but no matter what happens, they'll have as good a shot as anyone to head back to the Final Four a month from now.





