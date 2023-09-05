Was on Chesney's Zoom Tuesday morning. Here's everything he had to say BC-related...



ON IF THE PROGRAM IS CLOSER TO BC THAN IT WAS THE LAST TIME THE TEAMS PLAYED AND HOW IT'S HAPPENED

"I mean, we're closer. we're certainly closer. We've recruited better. We've developed better. We didn't really have a chance to develop any of those guys when we walked in here. I love what Coach Grautski does in our strength and conditioning program. I fully believe in everybody - honestly - that touches this program now. It's not just that side of it or the coaches, but it's also everybody. From Sarah (Kirkpatrick, SID) to everybody that's involved in this program. Everybody gives every single thing they've got. Just, as a program, we're just significantly better overall than what we were six years ago."



ON MATCHING UP WITH BOSTON COLLEGE

"That's going to have its issues...ACC football team and they are very good. I don't want to go position-by-position, but there's a lot of places that they're certainly going to have a size advantage. They're certainly going to have some other advantages, but ultimately, we think we have a couple here and there too. I think it's for us to be able to say, 'let's go out there and play our brand of football. Let's do it our way,' and I think as a team, we've gelled really well together. We just have to continue to do that from day-to-day. But, on the field, yeah, it's a little bit of a different ball game. But, again, we're going to play hard, we're going to play tough and we're going to play together. There's not even a doubt about that. There's certain areas where we really, really like our guys."



ON PREPARING FOR A BC TEAM THAT DOESN'T KNOW ITS STARTING QB YET

"That's the thing. They may not know who their quarterback is, but then also, two really sort of different offenses with each quarterback. It's one thing if 'hey, we have two of the same quarterbacks, we're not sure which one to go with," that's one thing. But, we've got two different ones that do two different things, right? That's going to be a lot on Coach James and the defensive staff as we progress through this week. And, it's going to be a lot on the players to really kind of buckle down here and spend a lot of time on this. Along with their schoolwork, along with everything else we're asking them to do. But, they have to come away with a really clean plan for each of these guys and I think we'll do just that."



ON HELPING THE O-LINE WITH PLAY CALLING AGAINST BIGGER BC PLAYERS

"Yeah, they're bigger guys. That's for sure. It's going to come down to just leverage. Playing tough, playing with leverage. Playing fast. Not fitting, but playing football. Playing physical, downhill football. We did not do it in the first half last week and we're going to have to do that this week. But, you know, someone that's 300-and-something and you're not, there is certainly a disadvantage that you're at. So, you've got to use technique, you've got to use leverage and then we've just got to find other ways to keep these guys moving a little bit."



ON TRAVELING SATURDAY

"We're going to stay here. A lot of our guys are pretty comfortable. We had a conversation. They're pretty comfortable in those new townhomes we've got here that a lot of them are in. I think they like where they're at. We're going to keep it pretty normal for what we'd do for a home game. We're going to jump on that bus, get a little police escort over and hopefully arrive there around 9:30, 9:45, something like that before the 12 o'clock kick."