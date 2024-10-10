What Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. & Chas Kelley III Said During ACC Tip Off

At 1:30 on Thursday, Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. and Chas Kelley III were at the podium during the ACC's Tip Off showcase.

Here's what each of them had to say during the 12-minute press conference:





Grant

On the variables Grant can point to that tells him the program is going in the right direction

"I think the biggest variable is probably just hard work. Hard work works. There's no substitute for hard work. I think it starts with that. That's one of the basic pillars I would say why we're able to continue to pursue success or continue to move the program in the right direction. I think the second layer is honesty. Guys being honest with themselves. Them being honest with me and the staff. Me being honest with them. It''s trust. We trust each other. We know every game we play there's no guarantee, but we're thankful to play the games, thankful to be in this conference. We're thankful to have the type of people we have in our locker room. So, really it just starts with trust and hard work."

On building a culture in the NIL environment and continuing to have success in the win-loss column each season

"I think it's an ever-changing environment. We can't really control that and I think these student athletes can't control that either. We didn't ask for this environment. This environment found us. This where we are in 2024, right? But, in terms of culture, you just try to get players that have good character that fit what you believe is important to winning - on and off the court. I'm big on on--and-off the court. I know this basketball is fleeting. So, you get four years of college basketball. You may get an average of 3-7 pro, right? I'm more focused on the 29-year old man, the 30-year old man.

How's he going to take care of his family? What habits does he have to be a good father and a good husband? I'm not changing. That's what's most important to me. That's the reason I got into this business, to help these young men. I want to win. I don't like losing. I'm a very competitive guy. But, the main thing is how to help them become better people, so they can go out and have great lives with their families. Have good jobs, understand relationships and network. We're at a place like Boston College where the network is a major factor for the next 30-40 years. These (Donald Hand Jr. and Chas Kelley III) are rising juniors. They're going into their third year. You talk about culture, that's culture. They've been around every step of the way and they're sitting here today."

On if he's thinking about playing the role of spoiler each road game after 7 'true' road wins in 2023-'24.

"I mean, a road kill is really fun. I mean, it's fun. And the milkshakes taste good after it. But, the home and road games, they're very competitive. Like I said, you don't know what the result's going to be. Results are a bi-product of your efforts and your beliefs and your preparedness. So, we just try to prepare. We try to believe in what we do and don't compromise what we do to satisfy others. We'll let the chips fall where they may. I'm glad we were able to win those seven 'true' road wins, they'r not easy to get. But, my focus - and I think our players' focus - is just on the day-to-day process. The process of becoming good. A good team, a good person and you let the chips fall where they may."

On the addition of Josh Beadle from Clemson through the transfer portal

"Josh has been really good. Obviously, he's a veteran going into his fourth year in the ACC. He graduated in three years, so he's working on his Masters. He's been really good. I think the biggest thing is, obviously, you can't take away his experience in the league. The minutes that he's logged. Understanding what goes into being a good team. The day-to-day grind. He gets all of that. He's expecting a breakthrough individually as well as he wants the team to break through. So, it's nice to have somebody that understands the league, but also, it's nice to have someone that understands the importance of leadership. Seeing teams that were led well by players. Seeing teams that weren't as well by players and then coming into our locker room and respecting the fact that there are some guys that have been around. I think he gets it. He's been good. He's a really fast, athletic combination guard that's going into his fourth year in the league. I'm happy he's with us."





Hand Jr.

On any specific parts of his game he feels people should be watching for

"Really, I've been in the gym working on all aspects of my game. My leadership has took a step to another level. My ball handling, my defense. I would really say the defensive side of things has really changed. I know where to be. I've been watching a lot of film. So, I can say this season, you should expect me to be a high-level defensive player in the ACC."

On being in the back court with Beattle and what it's looked like in summer ball

"Yeah, Josh is a high-level player. He's very fast, very quick, very athletic. We're a fast-paced team this year. In practice and stuff, it's been very fun being able to get up-and-down with him. He's pitching it ahead fast. Or, I can get it up to him fast. We're attacking the paint really fast this year, so it's going to be fun to play with Josh. I'm excited."

On his big game in the ACC tourney vs. Clemson and building off it in the offseason

"Yup. Yup. That game was fun. That whole experience was fun. Going into that game, Coach was always preaching to me 'be ready, be ready for your opportunity' and my opportunity came when we was playing Clemson in the ACC tournament. I was ready for it. Just staying ready throughout the season, locked in with Coach. Being focused in practice and then, once the opportunity came in the ACC tournament it showed. This season should be a fun one."

On traveling to California this year and if they're looking forward to them

"Of course I'm excited. But, at the end of the day, we're going to win games. Coach is going to o a good job getting us ready to go over there and win games. We're not going over to vacation or anything like that. We're going over there to focus, get the job done and get a road kill."





Kelley III

On his leadership style

"I would probably say very versatile. Kind of...understanding the relationship I have with the coaches in the meeting room and then taking what they're saying and trying to preach it to my teammates. Just so we have a better understanding of what's going on and the task at hand. But, just trying to understand the relationships I've built individually with all the guys in our locker room. Just try to help collectively...web it together and become one big family."

On the evolution of his role and what he sees it as this season

"From arriving my freshman year, envisioning myself to be that guy, to be a leader in this role. Learning from guys like Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post, taking what they've done and just try to enhance it. Try to keep on growing and like our coach said earlier, just trying to grow and become a top program in the ACC."

On having different countries represented at BC the last few season and how the impact his approach to the game

"I would say it just brings a level of appreciation. People say a lot that basketball is like a fraternity. Just, the places you'll go...now we're going to California this year. The people that you meet and the cultures you may come to be. It's just a blessing. It's amazing that this small ball can change your life, change the people around you's lives to just be better for everyone overall."

On new transfers and freshmen coming in and his role as the veteran during the summer

"Just creating a family foundation. Trying to get guys out of their shell as quickly as possible. We have five guys returning and lots of guys that were incoming and being introduced to the program, to Earl Grant's coaching ways. So, I kind of saw it as an opportunity like...hey, look. If I can get these guys out of their shell, the faster I can make 'em laugh, make 'em smile, understand what makes them tick, what makes them sad, what makes them happy. The faster I can build a relationship. Spread that culture of we're here to be your brother not your teammate."

On how he makes teammates smile

"Honestly, just joke with them. Just give a little joke or two. See how they react. Understand how they can take and receive things. Just, try to make them laugh. Try to stoop down to their level, understand they things they like, don't like. But, just always start off the day with smiling. Be blessed that you woke up."