Winning the program's first ACC title with a comeback over rival UNC was fun, but doing it with your sister?



It doesn't get much better than that.



Courtney and Cassidy Weeks have been huge pieces to the BC puzzle all season long and when head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein and their Eagle teammates needed them the most, the duo stepped up in a massive way. Both Cassidy and Courtney each scored two goals in the championship game, using that bloodline connection and natural instinct to actually find each other, with Courtney also adding an assist. Now graduate students playing in their final season, these are the types of things dreams are made of when the two grew up playing in the backyard in Bayport, N.Y.



"It's just amazing," Cassidy Weeks said postgame as her and Courtney sat in maroon championship t-shirts and ACC championship hats, smiling from ear-to-ear. "We just wanted to win this for our program. We've never brought this home before and just being able to be out there together and be able to find each other, but also with the rest of our team...it's just a great win for our team."



Both Cassidy and Courtney are relentless on the field and that relentlessness carried over throughout the team with BC down 7-4 at the half against North Carolina.



"We had been in that position before," said Courtney. "That wasn't our first time. Acacia was just like, 'we got this.' Similar game plan still, we just weren't executing in the first half and then we started to in the second.



Throughout their lives growing up, it's probably safe to assume the Weeks sisters caused a bit of mischief. Before heading down to the tournament, Walker-Weinstein had the 2007 men's trophy at practice, but didn't allow the team to touch it. Once BC finally clinched its own on Sunday, the duo wanted to make sure they weren't getting into any "trouble" finally taking hold of the giant black and silver title.



"It was awesome, we even asked Acacia, 'can we touch the trophy now?' Courtney added with a laugh. "It was a great feeling. All week seeing that trophy knowing we didn't have one for ourselves, it was great motivation by her to put it out there and tell us we can't touch it until we got one of our own."



Not only did the Weeks sisters get to touch it, but now they'll always have the photos together with it and memoiries that will last a lifetime.





