Reynoldsburg, Ohio athlete TJ Green has been in focus at the Heights for a while and especially over the last week or two.

The 5'11, 180-pound defensive back verbally committed to Boston College less than a week ago.

Over the weekend Green spoke with Eagle Action and he covered a lot of ground. He's planning to take his official visit to BC from June 21-23.

EA: Why did you feel like Boston College was the right place for you?

Green: "I felt the love immediately when I walked into the door. It wasn't forced. It was a natural thing. They offer a lot of things I looked for in my recruitment and I don't chase offers. I was looking for a home and they checked the boxes."

EA: What coaches have you gotten to know up there and what kinds of relationships do you have with them?

Green: "I can say almost every single coach on staff took their time to introduce themselves and tell me what they do. The biggest relationships I built were the defensive coordinator, Coach Lewis, the DB coach, Coach Brown, and the special teams coordinator, Coach Thurin. And of course the head guy, coach Bill O'Brien.

"These are the guys calling weekly checking in. We talk about things outside of football and usually we're talking for a long time so I definitely see these coaches as a family bonding as where most other schools looked at me as a player when they looked at me like a guy to add to the family."

EA: What does BC see in you as a player?

Green: "The best thing I have to offer is my versatility. I play cornerback, outside backer, and safety. I came up and make tackles with 70+ tackles back to back. Plus I return the ball well. Just over 900 yards in the return game in nine games with four TDs. Not to mention I'm a record holder at my high school in the 100 meter with a 10.71."