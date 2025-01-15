Special Teams Help On The Way As BC Adds Shamus Florio From Yale

While the offense and defense both had good moments and stretches of consistent, winning football in 2024, there's no sugar coating how bad special teams - particularly punting - was throughout the year.

Hopefully, that's changing soon with the addition of Yale graduate transfer Shamus Florio, an Andover, MA native.

Florio officially put 'Boston College Football' in both his X and Instagram profiles on Tuesday (yes, that's real news in 2024) to sort of make the commitment official.

Florio (6'3," 205lbs) kicked at Andover High and has also been on holder, punter and kickoff duty over the last few years in a winning culture with the Bulldogs and Tony Reno. He even played a little outside linebacker as a Warrior too.

Florio won two Ivy League titles and should almost immediately help in the field position battle and make life a little easier on Will Lawing as the play caller next season. Florio only had to punt 39 times in his senior season and averaged 38 yards per punt.

The Eagles punted 51 times with 36.5 yards of net average yards per game. Sam Candotti ranked 170th out of 192. Candotti appeared in four games with nine punts, averaging 38 yards per punt. Ivan Zivenko was 172nd, punting 25 times in eight games with 37.1 yards per game. Liam Connor - who of course is primarily a kicker - was 176th, playing in all 12 games with 15 punts and a 35.9 average. Sam Stone (186th) had two punts for a total of 56 yards.

As a collective unit the punters had a 43% touchback rate and the Eagles were also just 3-5 on field goals. By the end of the year, BC had no choice but to go for it on fourth down constantly at in opportune times as if they were playing NCAA 2025.

Hopefully, Florio - along with new Irish addition Andy Quinn at kicker - is the answer to the problem in 2025.