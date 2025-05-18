BC 2026 Class Currently Ranked No. 22 by ESPN

ESPN unveiled its 2026 recruiting rankings this week and BC is 22nd.

With June being a big month out on the road and camp season starting, this is a big tip of the cap nationally to Bill O'Brien and the staff. BC did drop down a spot from 21, but anywhere in the Top 25 in this wild-wild-west, lawless recruiting scene is impressive.

The Eagles have 12 commits for the '26 class as of right now and it wouldn't be surprising to see at least a handful on board by the time training camp rolls around.

Here's what Craig Haubert had to say about the Eagles, who he has ranked ahead of Ole Miss, BYU and Rutgers:

Previous ranking: 21

ESPN 300 commits: 1Top offensive prospect: OG Marek JinTop defensive prospect: DE Mason Leak

"Bill O'Brien has injected new life into Boston College by returning the program to its local roots. That has continued so far in 2026, with most of BC's commits hailing from Massachusetts, Connecticut or New York. A key add from that Northeast footprint is Jin, an ESPN 300 OL. At their height, the Eagles built a reputation for developing NFL-caliber talent, particularly along the offensive line and on defense, and just recently had two offensive linemen drafted into the NFL. Jin, who played both ways in high school, fits that mold but projects to the offensive line, where he can be very productive with a nice blend of flexibility and mobility.

"On defense, Leak is an interesting prospect who probably will need developmental time but flashes very good raw tools and could in time be a breakout player from this class."

Haubert mentioned the NFL Draft and how things played out for BC guys. It can't really be overstated how valuable the weekend was for the program when it comes to recruiting.

It's been this way for a while, but in a day where offensive lineman are as almost valuable as quarterbacks, the Eagles might have the best argument nationally while on the recruiting trail as to why players should attend.

(Here's the full class on the Rivals site, ranked 30th as of right now).



