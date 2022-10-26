"So, step up and play. Whatever spot you're at, you better know it. And you better get in and execute."

"We're pretty used to it at this point, unfortunately," Eagles right tackle Jack Conley said Tuesday, via BC Athletics . "But it's next guy up. We believe in everyone in our room. Everyone in our room can play. They're here for a reason.

BC has played seven games this season, and it has had six different O-Line combinations in the process. The latest included a pair of players who began last season as defensive linemen and third who is a former preferred walk-on.

As unfortunate as it may be, it's the new normal for Boston College: Every week is a game of musical chairs for the Eagles' offensive line.

*Week 5 and 6 is the only time so far this season BC has started consecutive weeks with the same five up front.

— C Drew Kendall broke his wrist against Clemson and could return later this season

— RT Kevin Cline tore his ACL at Virginia Tech and is out for the season

— LT Ozzy Trapilo injured his knee against Rutgers and missed two games but has since returned

— RG Christian Mahogany tore his ACL in late spring and is expected to miss the whole season

Conley is the lone remaining Week 1 starter who has yet to miss time this season. The redshirt junior has had a rough go of it in 2022, though—and that's after a bad 2021 campaign, during which he filled in for former Eagles left tackle Tyler Vrabel and gave up 22 pressures and seven sacks in 133 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Of the seven Eagles with 100 or more pass blocking snaps this season, Conley is sixth with a PFF pass blocking grade of 50.4. Conley's 24 pressures allowed are 10 more than any other BC player this year, per PFF.

As much as he's struggled at times, however, Conley's durability has stuck out.

“He’s been the constant," Hafley said Tuesday. "We wanted to play him at guard, and then we obviously had to move him back to tackle. He was banged up in that last game, but he fought through it, and we needed him to. He’s had some ups and downs. But, just talking to him yesterday, he’s positive. He’s going to keep working.

"You need guys like that."

The 6-foot-7, 316-pound Conley has started games at right guard, right tackle and left tackle this season. His 438 snaps are the most of any Eagles offensive player, per PFF.

"It’s tough," Conley said. "We’ve lost a lot of guys, but I guess the best ability is availability. I pride myself on, week in and week out, playing."

Conley said this week that the communication doesn't really change when the combinations change because the center always makes the calls and all the other O-Linemen echo those calls.

But, at Wake Forest last week, the Eagles had a new center. Since Kendall was still out with a broken wrist that he suffered against Clemson two weeks prior, Ness moved to the middle of the trenches. Even though Ness spent time at center during fall camp when Kendall was sidelined, it was the former D-Lineman's first start at the position. As a result, there were growing pains, most notably a handful of procedural penalties—the Eagles had four false starts in their 43-15 loss to Wake.

Pass protection will be easier for BC's O-Line if it can be more consistent blocking in the run game—BC is last in the FBS in rushing yards per game (67.57). That's showed in the Eagles' two wins, both of which have seen BC rush for more than 100 yards and throw for north of 300 yards.

"We gotta control what we can control," Conley said. "Fire off the ball, have good tight hands. It all starts with communication. Listen to the center, listen to the MIKE IDs. Going off that, and being as consistent as we can be with our blocks."

Facing a UConn team that ranks 84th in rushing defense (156.0 yards per game allowed) presents a suitable opportunity for BC to get back on track in that department—regardless of which O-Line combination we see in East Hartford Saturday.