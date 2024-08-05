Scouting Brady Bekkenhuis
Class of 2026 local offensive lineman Brady Bekkenhuis is the newest football commitment for Bill O'Brien's program, and while the staff has only been on the job for a relatively short amount of ti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news