Thursday afternoon, Doug Samuels of Football Scoop reported that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo would not be returning to the Eagles’ staff this season.

Of all the possible coaching changes BC fans wanted to see, this one was probably first and foremost on the list.

“Guge” was a very boisterous guy who came to the Eagles last season and did have Super Bowl championship experience under his belt. Unfortunately, injuries plagued the young O-line and DeGuglielmo just couldn’t get a whole lot out of the young guys he had available to him on a daily basis.

BC’s lack of a run game - literally, it was non-existent - probably played a big factor in this decision too. Also, you’ve got to believe that a new OC hire is coming down the pike soon and whoever that new OC is will probably want to have some say in who’s running things in the O-line room. It’s a very similar situation to the one the Patriots currently find themselves in.

While this doesn’t guarantee a revamped O-line or success up front this season, it is nice to see that Hafley isn’t just sitting back and letting things run their course. Injuries or not, there was a clear deficiency in O-line play last year and while it may feel a bit scapegoat-ish, this was undoubtedly a move that had to be made.