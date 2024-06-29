The Class of 2025 commits continue to grow on Saturday.



Offensive tackle Denzil Williams Jr. from Archbishop Stepniac High School (NY) announced via social media.



Listed at 6'3" and 290 lbs. Williams Jr. is very athletic and agile. Williams Jr. was highly coveted by many teams in the Northeast and had a total of 17 offers. The offer list included BC, Buffalo, UConn, Delaware, Bryant, Duke, Fordham, Georgetown, James Madison, Kent State, UMass, Monmouth, Pitt, Stony Brook, Temple UNLV and Syracuse.