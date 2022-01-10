Offer Analysis: 2023 DE Bai Jobe

The last few weeks have not seen many new offers go out from the BC football coaching staff but one was extended in recent days.

That went to Norman (Okla.) Community Christian School weakside defensive end/EDGE defender Bai Jobe, and he's not a sleeper.

The 6'4, 215-pound prospect is rated three-stars by Rivals.com (5.7 RR), as well as the No. 6 player in Oklahoma and the No. 22 player at his position in the nation.

So far only one Rivals FutureCast has been logged for Jobe and that was in favor of Oklahoma.

The Sooners had not offered Jobe until the end of December when Brent Venables took over as OU's head coach.

Boston College is the first school to extend an offer to Jobe since the Sooners.

Jobe has been in the United States for three years. He's originally from Senegal and came to the United States to play basketball initially. But after a period of time he decided to give football a try and he has not looked back.

Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, Washington State, and Wisconsin are other schools that have offered in addition to Boston College.

At one point Jobe was ranked the No. 2 player in Oklahoma but his ranking has dipped a bit.

Last summer Jobe was clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and at that size that helps explain his status as one of the top prospects in Oklahoma. He had 16.5 sacks last season.