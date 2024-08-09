PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football

Observations From Training Camp - Day 6

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

CHESTNUT HILL - Right into it...everything from camp practice No. 6...

-Stretch, indy and some 2-v-2 and 4-v-4 run game work up until about 9:20.

-BC alums Paul Zukauskas and Tim Bulman were on hand to watch practice.

-Second 1-v-1 period of camp (videos on camp updates thread).

-Walkthrough period for offense and defense on separate sides of the field (same as usual) until 9:30.

-First team period a few minutes later...

*TC drive - hard runs on consecutive snaps for Robichaux, swing pass to McGowan, run up the middle for a decent gain by Ward.

*James drive - Hala run stuff, Koelenge and Carter Davis combine for run stuff, quick out to Montrell Wade, Owen Stoudmire (he's going to get a good amount of run this year) and Cam Martinez sniff out a trick run play for a stop, sideline hyped up.

*TC drive - outside run Ward, (missed this next snap), Josiah Griffin flushes TC out for incompletion deep to Skeete, no gain on short run for Robichaux.

James drive - hard run for Robichaux, overthrow deep for McGowan, dump off Turbo Richard, Bryce Steele run stuff in the middle.

-Indy and special teams period up next. At this point, Bryce Steele was laying down flat on his back with 2/3 trainers looking at him. After a few minutes he walked off under his own power. I didn't see what happened, but he was walking around the sidelines later in practice chatting and laughing with trainers and teammates.

-7-on-7's up next...

*TC drive - short to Bond, swing for Robichaux, beautiful deep ball TD down the left sideline for Harris (drop in the bucket) against Amari Jackson, throw away.

*James drive - wheel-ish route for Ward wide open in the seam, overthrow of Ward on a similar throw, incomplete in the flat to McLaughlin (low throw), "batted ball" at the line by coaches snapping the ball.

*TC drive - short to Robichaux, incomplete sideline for Harris, crosser for Morales, short to Harris.

*James drive - drop over the middle for Franklin, swing to Robichaux, crosser for Danny Edgehille check down to Turbo.

-Team periodagain a little after 10:00. Ball at the O's 25, various down-and-distance situations, a lot of second and third down...

*TC drive - short run (couldn't see who), crosser for Bond, scramble for little gain, sack Ezeiruaku, Morales screen, Harris slant.

*James drive - Davis blows up a swing pass, Kahlil Ali comes in on a blitz off the edge for a sack, Griffin sack, throw away, screen to Turbo. Dominant period for the defense.

-Live punt period with the goal to down it inside the five, then switch ends and protect/punt out of the end zone.

-Team period again, ball at the 25...

*TC drive - short pass to Robichaux that he takes out to the 40-ish, run stuff for (I think) Rooks, Crouch blows up a screen, McGowan's wide open about 35 yards downfield...he hauls it in and takes it the distance for six. TC sprinted downfield to do their handshake/celly in the end zone. Ball placed back at the 10 for goal-to-go...run stuff, TC hits McGowan in the back of the end zone and they handshake/celly again.

*James drive - big gain for Turbo out to about the 35/40, Owen McGowan run stuff, screen to Turbo that he breaks for a long TD...ball placed at the 10 again. Another McGowan run stuff, short run for Jones, incompletion.

-Goal-to-go period...1st-&-G at the 6 yard line...

*TC possession - run stuff Okpala, Ward TD run, TC TD run (he hummed the ball off the back wall once he got in and let out a yell), batted ball (didn't see who), TD in the back of the end zone (couldn't see who over the mass of humanity from my vantage point), throw away.

*James possession - team effort run stuff, TD pass to Wade, PBU for McGowan on an out, outside TD run for Turbo, run stuff for Holt Fletcher, incomplete pass through the back of the end zone.

-Five minutes or so of conditioning at 10:42 before Bill O'Brien calls them up.

Night practice inside Alumni for the team on Saturday (5:45-7:45) to break things up a bit. O'Brien also said he wants guys getting used to it since the opener's under the lights too. More good back-and-forth with the defense probably having the slight edge on Friday. If McGowan can continue what he did, then the trio of Arnold/Crouch/McGowan could finally give this team a formidable, play-making LB corps.

No Bradley again today but he was out there, probably just being cautious. Saw Broome in pads after practice but never saw him on the field during the session. This was also the longest I've ever seen what seemed like every single position group stayed after practice. The offense had a lift, but even after we got done with pressers and John and I did our NEFJ recap, there were a lot of guys doing sprints or on the jugs machine. Even special teams guys were doing extra running.

