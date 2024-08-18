CHESTNUT HILL - 15 days down, six days to go.



The Eagles practiced again on Sunday morning inside Fish Field House, marking exactly one week left in camp. It was another strong day for the defense and there was a few other intriguing things that happened during the two hour session...



-Handful of NFL scouts on hand again, but they were on the other side of the field...only one I could see was a Jaguars representative.



-No Robichaux, Jones, Turbo, James, Bryquice Brown or Cam Martinez practicing today. O'Brien said on Saturday that the team has normal camp wear & tear & that everyone sitting is precautionary as of now. We'll see if that holds up when they ramp up for FSU starting in a week or so.



-Skeete was back fully participating.



-Indy, stretch, angles and pursuit work for the first 45 minutes or so. WR's and TE's also worked on two-man routes with TC and Robinson throwing to them.



-First team period was at like 10 after 10, but it's usually a walkthrough. By the time I realized it was live I only charted a sick leaping INT for Jalen Cheek in the end zone and a great TD catch deep by Skeete. Both balls were from Robinson.



-Reset into more team at 10:18 and I had my head out of my ass for this one...



*TC - Ward run, swing to Ward, short run Ward, Ezeiruaku pressure forces incompletion.



*Robinson - Short run Anthony Ferrucci, deep post-corner for a TD to McGowan, scramble, sack for Griffin.



*TC - Sedarius McConnell sack, PBU by (I think) Jalon Williams along the sideline, run stuff Khari Johnson, Crouch sack, McDonald short run.



*Robinson - scramble (x2), run stuff (didn't see who), screen to Dino.



-Kick off return work for about 10 minutes.



-First bit of 7-on-7 at 10:40...



*TC - Max Tucker deep INT on an under thrown ball against Harris, check down to Ward, out to McGowan, deep out to Bradley (great ball with plenty of zip).



*Robinson - comeback for Dino, short to Montrell Wade, incomplete deep out to Morales, INT on a deep ball for Bugg Jones.



-New development here with freshman QB Johnathan Montague (who has been working as a WR) getting some reps at QB, which is what he's listed as on the roster...out to Nate Johnson, short completion to Johnson, deep incompletion to Brunelle, completion over the middle to Laham. He's clearly got a pretty strong arm.



-Onto 7-on-7 red zone work...



*TC - short to Morales, incomplete back left corner, TD back of the EZ to Bond, incomplete back of the EZ for Skeete.



*Robinson - short hitch TD to Franklin, PBU on a fade for Syair Torrence, TD pass at the goal line to McGowan, TD on a nice little play to Edgehille.



-Punt work for a few minutes.



-Team period with a focus on temp/no huddle...



*TC - short run Ward, out to Morales, run stuff for Rooks, short run Ward, short run Ward, no gain Ward, out to Morales, run stuff KP Price, incompletion left (to no one in particular, definitely a miscommunication it seems), sack for Price.



*Robinson - Good run by McDonald, no gain McDonald, short run McDonald, PBU for Ryan Turner over the middle against Skeete, PBU for Isaiah Farris (maybe a pick? Couldn't tell at my angle on the sideline). O'Brien was very unhappy with the offense at this point and let them know it before re-setting the team period...



*TC - slant to Bond, Rooks stuffs Ward, PBU for Jackson over the middle vs. Bond, run stuff by McConnell.



*Robinson - (missed the first play), sack for Gilbert Tongrongou, PBU for Farris vs McGowan over the middle.



*Montague - run stuff for Holt Fletcher, sack for (I think) Jayzen Flint, QB draw.



-Team red zone period...



*TC - Harris makes a phenomenal leaping grab for a TD in the back of the EZ (didn't see over who) and came down hard but ended up being fine, quick out to Morales, short run Ward, swing to Ward.



*Robinson - scramble (may have been a busted play), short to Dino, run Ward, run stuff Owen Stoudmire, incompletion right.



-Usually, there's at least one two minute drill period at the end of practice, but the whistle blew and 'goal line!" (meaning conditioning) was called for after that final RZ play. Not sure if it was frustration from O'Brien or just thought they had enough work for the day. Either way, guys ran for a few minutes before one final team call up at 11:32.



Local Media Day on Monday before practices Tuesday-Sunday to officially end camp. I'm thinking of keeping it light and mostly talking NCAA with the guys tomorrow, but if anyone has anything in particular I can ask one of the coaches or players, just let me know and I'll do my best to get an answer. We've got all the assistants (no Marrone, Blackmon or Chud) and then Bond, Bradley, TC, Crouch, Ezeiruaku, Horsely, Kendall, Martinez, McConnell and Ozzy for players available.