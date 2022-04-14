Montana ATH Reed Harris Commits to Boston College
Great Falls, Montana athlete Reed Harris announced his commitment to the Boston College football program today and the 6'5, 205-pound athlete brings a wealth of versatility with him.While Harris is...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news