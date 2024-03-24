It was going to come to an end eventually.



While BC had fans wondering if a deep NIT run might be coming, the question was answered on Sunday night with a hard-fought 79-70 loss to UNLV in the second round.



The Eagles got one final big performance from Quinten Post with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, but it just wasn't enough. The Runnin' Rebels got 19 from Keylan Boone and 17 from Dedan Thomas Jr.



BC ends the 2024 campaign at 20-16, winning 20 games for the first time since 2011 with the program's first postseason appearance since 2018 and postseason victory since that 2011 season.



"We're excited we was able to move the program forward, now we've got to figure out ways to take the next step," head coach Earl Grant said postgame. "It was a hard season. It was a fight on every corner. I thought midway through the year, we felt really good about where we were and then we hit a really tough patch where we lost four in a row. We had never lost more than two in a row.



"After that Pittsburgh game I thought we had a decision to make. We either got to respond and show great character, or we're gonna fold our tents and have spirit where we don't believe we can win. I think we showed great character and we won five out of six and it's the only reason we made it to the postseason...I thought we madre some progress and some strides."



The Eagles trailed 25-18 late in the first half until a three from McGlockton cut it to 25-21. Post buried a three on the next trip down the floor to cut it to four and two free throws from Donald Hand two possessions later put the Eagles up 26-25.



Madsen drained a three with 4:50 left to make it 29-28 as both teams frantically traded treys on each end. Another McGlockton three put BC up 32-31 and Madsen's third three of the half gave BC a four-point lead. UNLV ended up tying the game at 37-37 and that's how the teams went to the locker room at halftime after Zackery missed a layup in the closing seconds.



BC was 14-30 from the field in the first half (46.7%) while UNLV was 15-32 (46.9%). The Eagles went 7-16 from beyond the arc and out-rebounded the Runnin Rebels 21-14. BC turned it over six times in the first 20 minutes to UNLV's zero.



"I'm just so proud of how far he's come," Grant said of Post. "He came to us three years ago with his tail tucked between his legs trying to figure out if he can play at this level. So, just to see the developments he's made and his game, the confidence he has...it's been beautiful to watch.



"Also, his labor has benefited our program to get us to the point where...you know, we're at a point where we feel like hey, we can win. We can win games. Now we've got something to build upon."



Both teams remained relatively hot through the first seven minutes of the second half with BC holding a slight 49-48 lead. UNLV was able to quickly build a 52-49 lead, but a bucket followed by a Zackery three-point-play put the Eagles up 54-52 with 11:24 to go.



As the clock ticked under 10 minutes, a steal and fast break layup for the Rebels put BC in a 58-54 hole. A bad possession and an absurd bank three at the shot clock buzzer quickly made it a seven-point game and a 9-0 run. A UNLV layup after a stop made it an 11-0 run and forced a Grant timeout with 7:50 to play.



Harris hit a difficult corner three out of the timeout to get some momentum back on BC's side. Unfortunately, it didn't last as UNLV continued to have an answer and built a 10-point lead (67-57) with under six remaining. McGlockton answered with a three, but the Rebels immediately responded with a massive alley-oop that was also an and-one.



As they have all season, BC didn't go quietly and a Post three from up top cut it to 70-64 with 4:00 left. A Post block and thunderous dunk on the other end made it 70-66. A rushed Harris three handed UNLV a critical possession and a dagger three pushed it back to 73-66 with 2:05 left before another Post layup.



The Eagles got a stop with 1:30 on the clock, but BC couldn't get a good look and another Harris miss gave the Rebels the ball back up five with under a minute left. Harris tried a runner in the lane and thought he was fouled after another stop, but a miss, UNLV rebound and two free throws all but iced it.



Post obviously didn't want to see his Eagles' career end and hit a tough fade away jumper with 13.8 left to keep hope alive at 75-70. UNLV knocked down two more freebies, Post missed a three and free throws in the final five seconds officially ended the 2024 season for the Eagles.



BC had quite a few close games this year that probably cost them a shot at the NCAA tournament. Grant was honest when talking about what he'll be looking at during his offseason analysis.



"I'm sure when I go back and do my postseason analysis, I'll say 'man, I wish I could get this game back and that game back,' we had a lot of close games," he said. "Overall, I wanted us to have a winning season and I wanted us to play in the postseason...we won 20 games, so I think we did those things."



Now, it's about taking another step in 2025 and getting back into the big dance for the first time in what will be 16 years.



"You go out and find highly talented players with great character," Grant said when ask how that next step becomes a reality while losing Post. "Obviously, we've got a lot to sell about how we develop players. We've got a lot to sell with where our program is today from a facility standpoint from where it was a couple years ago. We're in a lot better position than we were.



"I think you go out and recruit some talented guys that have character. You address those needs and continue to develop those guys we have. We have a lot of good, talented guys...you do a great job recruiting and continue to develop and you take the next step."