If you're at Fenway tomorrow and looking for No. 73, he'll be on the sidelines.



Christian Mahogany opted out of the game against SMU on Wednesday night and also officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Mahogany posted to social media around 7:00 p.m., just hours before the Eagles were set to strap it up one more time.



"To Boston College," he opened. "First and foremost, all glory to the Most High.



"Thank you for an incredible five years and for believing in me. I couldn't have asked for a more welcoming place to call my home throughout this path in my life.



"Thank you to Coach Hafley, Coach Applebaum and to all of my coaches and teammates who have helped me throughout my career with football and in life!



"With that being said, it is time for me to embark on a new journey - one that I long dreamt of.



"I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft! Thank you, forever and always, Roll Eages!"



Mahogany had an impressive bounce back season after missing 2022. Most importantly, Mahogany brought the nastiness back to the offensive line and along with his new QB, helped make the Eagles one of the best rushing teams in the country this season.



He's another product of O-line you and will probably need to have really good All Star bowl performances as well as Pro Day testing if he wants to go first round, but there's no question the heartbeat of the BC O-line will be heading somewhere early on to join the brotherhood of Eagles in the NFL.