The names keep coming, and not in a positive way.



Another Eagle hopped in the portal on Sunday evening as wide receiver Jaden Williams announced he too was leaving on his social media accounts.



In 28 games during three seasons at BC, Willams had 42 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. His best season came as a freshman when he caught 19 balls for 213 yards and three TD's. Williams only played six games last year but played in 10 in 2023 as a junior, catching 12 balls for 188 yards and one touchdown.



"Thank you Coach Hafley and Boston College coaching staff for the last 3 years," Williams wrote. "It was a lot of ups and downs, but the challenges I faced helped me grow as a man and I am forever grateful for that.



"This was a really tough decision, but I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. Can't wait to see what the future holds!"