Furian Inferrera Explains Why He Committed To BC

Got the chance to chat with Furian on Thursday morning. Seems like a mature kid and thrilled to be a future Eagle.

Here's why he decided to commit. Interesting nugget about his relationship with Wes Winn. I should be hearing back from him soon as well to get a bit more on how much each of their decisions played a factor into the other one.

"I committed for multiple reasons," said Ferrera. "I feel comfortable with my decision because of my relationship with the coaching staff. I’ve known Coach DiBiaso for a long time and I trust him and his plan for me. Bill O’Brien has been apart of huge programs and has also coached great players such as Tom Brady and Bryce Young. This is appealing because he knows how to develop talent and he knows what it takes to run a great program. The team is for sure in the right direction and they are building something special over there.

"I’ve been friends with Wes for a few years now, and we’ve been talking about committing for a few weeks before it actually happened. It was great that he committed as well, he’s an amazing player who will be a game-changer at the next level.

"It feels like the right choice right now, the team is on the rise and Bill O’Brien is doing something special over there."