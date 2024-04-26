Another Eagle is headed to the NFL.



At about 10:45 on Friday night, the Arizona Cardinals took Elijah Jones in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which was 90th overall.



"Five interceptions last year at Boston College, really, really quick feet," Daniel Jeremiah said during his brief break down of Jones. "You can see that (the feet) in his pedal. The stop-start quickness is big time, it's impressive.



"I didn't think he was quite as fluid as some of these other nickel corners we've seen come off the board. Some of those switch routes, the communication can get a little bit amiss, just in terms of guys being able to be on the same page with guys in the secondary, but the effort is there, the speed is there. There's a lot to work with here for the Arizona Cardinals and Elijah Jones."