Even in a season like this a home loss to Duke isn't going to be a moral victory, but Boston College did show some fight in a 38-31 defeat at the hands of the upstart Duke Blue Devils.

Fight wasn't enough and Boston College drops to 2-7, guaranteeing itself a losing record in Jeff Hafley's third year with the program.

Duke held the advantage throughout the game, carrying a 24-14 lead into the locker room and pacing the Eagles the rest of the way.

It all begins and ends with sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, so far as Duke is concerned, and he scored the game's first points on a 60-yard touchdown run. For the game Leonard was 16/24 for 158 yards and a touchdown with 96 yards on the ground.

While the Boston College defense kept the Blue Devils in check through the air that vaunted Duke rushing attack went for 232 yards as three players rushed for 50+ yards.

The story of the game for Boston College was quarterback Emmett Morehead, who played for the injured Phil Jurkovec. Morehead was 27/45 for 330 yards and four touchdowns with no picks, giving the Boston College offense the kind of juice it hasn't often had this year. BC still only mustered 75 yards on the ground.

While the final score was close, on two separate occasions Duke built 17 point leads which made the Eagles have to play from deep deficits. A Connor Lytton 34-yard field goal with only 17 seconds remaining brought BC within a touchdown but that was as close as the Eagles could come.

The fourth quarter comeback attempt was the highlight of the game for BC, with the Eagles outgaining Duke 174-19 in the game's final quarter. Those stats also speak to the advantage the Blue Devils had through the game's first three quarters.

Freshman Joe Griffin had a big game with 103 yards on five catches with two touchdowns to lead the game's receivers. Zay Flowers also chipped in with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Boston College falls to 1-5 in the ACC. BC now has four straight losses dating back to a 31-3 loss to Clemson on October 8. Sandwiched between those losses were defeats to Wake Forest and UConn.