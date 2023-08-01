On Tuesday, the ACC revealed its preseason poll and Boston College isn't expected to do much



BC was picked to finish 13th out of the 14 teams in the conference, with only Virginia behind them. Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina were selected one, two and three respectively.



NC State and Duke were picked fourth and fifth, while Duke and Pitt were tied for sixth. Louisville was chosen eighth, Wake Forest ninth, Syracuse 10th, Virginia Tech 11th and Georgia Tech 12th. BC has FSU, UVA, GT, Pitt, Louisville, Miami, Syracuse and V-Tech on the schedule this season. This will also be the first season without divisions in the ACC, which could help or hurt the Eagles depending on how you want to look at it.



Clemson is favored for the eighth time in the last nine years. Thankfully for BC, the Tigers are no longer on the schedule this season. Although, the matchups against the Clemson the last few seasons have been far more competitive than most expect, including the game BC should have won in Death Valley Hafley's first season.



There are 176 voters for the ACC Media poll (I was not one of them this season, but have been in the past) and all of them clearly don't believe in the 80% of production returning or Hafley's staff changes. Many fans may agree, but it feels like 13 is WAY too low for this team given the talent they do have, I'd like to think this kind of slight will be used as motivation.



Of course, BC has a lot to prove to show that this kind of disrespect wan't warranted, but for now, they're considered one of the bottom-of-the-barrel teams in the conference.





