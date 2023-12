BC's running back room got a pretty nice addition on Wednesday night.



Former Florida State and Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward committed to BC on social media around 8 PM. Ward played for the Seminoles from 2019-2023 before playing last season at K-State.



Ward had 643 yards on 124 carries with five touchdowns this year. Ward is listed at 5'10" and 194 lbs. and is from Plant City. Florida.



"Never know the outcome till you try your luck... #Committed" Ward wrote simply on Twitter with an image of him in a home No. 8 jersey carrying the rock.



During his time at FSU, Ward only played in four games total in 2019 and 2020. In 2021 and 2022, he played 10 and 11 games, rushing for 515 yards and 628 yards respectively. Ward had four TD's in '21 and seven in '22.



BC now replaces Pat Garwo's experience with another experienced back that's proven he can play in the ACC already.