BC got another addition to the 2024 class on Saturday just about two hours before the basketball team hosted UNC with the campus buzzing.



Brunswick School OLB/ATH Caden Bowling https://twitter.com/_cadenbowling/status/1748735090585157799announced his commitment on social media.



"I'm excited to announce my commitment to Boston College!' he wrote. "I would like to thank all my coaches, friends, family & God for supporting me on my journey!"



Bowling is listed at 6'3", 215 lbs. He's got a 35" vertical, can bench 335 lbs. and squat 405 lbs. according to his Hudl page.