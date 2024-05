The local commits continue to roll in for BC.



The latest came when Mekhi Dodd - an explosive running back from Catholic Memorial - announced his commitment to the Eagles.



Dodd is the next in a suddenly growing list of CM guys to call Chestnut Hill home. The DiBiaso connection has also clearly been extremely beneficial to the program over the past few years and Dodd could shine at BC under running backs coach Savon Huggins.



Dodd can turn a 5-yard gain into an 80-yard gain in the blink of an eye, as shown in this clip from this past season.



Dodd only had offers from UMass and BC because of an injury early last season. Many teams chose not to jump in, otherwise he probably would have a handful. Dodd announced BC offered him on September 8th and has now committed seven months later.

He'll probably have to put on more muscle, but he's an explosive play waiting to happen. I spoke with two local D2 coaches who were hoping he'd transfer from CM, he's a bad dude in the open field.