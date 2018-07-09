Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-09 09:25:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Can BC seal the deal with one of the nation's top punters?

Ordxkklnvxosttpjtocn
Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Kyle Romenick is one of the nation's top punters from the 2019 class according to Kohl's Kicking, and Boston College recently became the first school to offer him a scholarship.Will the Eagles be a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}