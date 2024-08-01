Earl Grant landed a commitment from Class of 2025 shooting guard Caleb Steger from Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit on Thursday, the latest addition for the Eagles and one from a rising senior.

The 6'4, 175-pound two-guard from the Lone Star State had received plenty of other Division I offers, including from Cal, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, in addition to a number of mid-major and smaller programs.

In addition to attending Dallas Jesuit, Steger plays for Southern Assault on the AAU circuit.

When BC offered Steger earlier this year before the summer Eagle Action called him "a prolific three-level scorer who can stretch a defense and score points in bunches."

Steger averaged 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for Dallas Jesuit as a junior and 14.3 points per game as a sophomore the year before that. He has shot 44% and 43% from the field the past two years, respectively. As a junior in the 2023-24 season Steger connected on 35% of his three-point attempts and was an 84% free throw shooter. He was 39% from three and 82% from the line as a sophomore. He has attempted 210 three-point field goals in the last two seasons so it's not uncommon to see him launching from deep.

Steger is BC's third commitment from the 2025 class. He joins three-star forward prospects Akbar Waheed and Jack Bailey from Maryland and New Jersey respectively on the Eagles' commitment list.