Even at home on campus, the evaluations never end.



The BC staff was busy inside Fish Field House all day on Thursday hosting a 7-on-7 tournament with a total of 16 teams from around New England on hand. In the finals, it was 7-on-7 travel team 'Behind The Pads' based in Providence beating North Kingstown 13-3.



The games throughout the afternoon were all 20 minutes running time. The skill on display was impressive, as you'd expect from some of the elite schools that were there.



Springfield Central Cathedral (2), Catholic Memorial, Bishop Hendricken, Behind The Pads, Fairfield Prep (CT), Melrose, St. Seb's, Andover, East Coast Prep, Hudson (MA), New Bedford, North Kingstown, Winchester and Woonsocket (RI) all had teams on hand. Games started at about 10:00 and the finals didn't start until 4:25, making for a long day.



"It's one step closer to football season," said Director of Recruiting Jason Tudryn. Tudryn, Coach Shimko, Coach Hafley, Coach Applebaum, Coach Duggan and Coach Aazar along with several staff assistants and were on hand to help out and watch the event. "We have some of the best programs in New England here today and they all played hard. These kids grinded. They started playing games at 10 this morning. It just says something about the toughness of these programs and that's pretty cool, man."



Between the big man and skills camp on Wednesday and the event on Thursday, the BC staff has gotten a great look at some elite local talent in competitive situations several times over the last 38 hours, only adding to the busy offseason that's seemingly never ending.



For the kids who participated, it's a long day, but also a chance to experience playing at a D1 facility with college eyes on you.



"You don't really get too many opportunities to have a tournament at a place this beautiful," added Behind The Pads QB Jelon King. "It's a great chance to get out there and just attack, go play football."