BC officially announced players that have enrolled for the spring semester and will be with the team when spring ball starts on March 3rd.

Head coach Jeff Hafley announced the addition of 14 players to the Eagles’ roster for the 2023 spring semester. BC has six early enrollees from BC’s NSD class and eight transfers.

Defensively, BC has four early enrollees and offensively there’s two. Jumping right into the fold in Tem Lukabu’s defense are defensive backs Shawn Battle (Philadelphia, Pa.), Carter Davis (Baltimore, Md.) and KP Price (Baltimore, Md.) as well as defensive lineman Josiah Griffin (Springfield, Mass.). While we still haven’t gotten word on BC’s new offensive coordinator hire, quarterback Jacobe Robinson (Henderson, Texas) and tight end Holden Symonds (Melrose, Mass.) are both heading to Chestnut Hill for spring ball.

The Eagles have been somewhat stunningly busy in the portal and will have a bunch of guys ready to go in a few weeks. Boston College picked up four players on defense; defensive end George Rooks (Michigan) and defensive backs Khari Johnson (Arkansas), Victor Nelson Jr. (Long Island) and Alex Washington (Harvard). On offense, the four additions are running back Kye Robichaux (Western Kentucky), wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe (UCF) and offensive linemen Kyle Hergel (Texas State) and Logan Taylor (Virginia).

STEVE SMITH PRAISES FLOWERS

Recently, former Panthers receiver Steve Smith broke down some Zay Flowers film as draft chatter around the speedy wide receiver picked up. If anyone knows toughness and technical soundness at that position, it’s Steve Smith.

“Silky smooth. Route runner. Balance and body control, unbelievable,” Smith said. “Run after the catch, explosive. He can be a tier-one. He is a day one, plug-and-play type of player. If you watch the play against Louisville over two defenders, he makes the quarterback right. I love a receiver that makes the quarterback right. Love his stuff, man. Balance, body control, in and out, his YAC. Woo. How tall is he? No, you know how tall he is? He’s playmaking ability. That’s how tall he is. That young man can play football. Like him. Actually, I love him.”