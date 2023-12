BC got more good news on Friday as another commit flipped to the Eagles.



Former Vanderbilt reciever Jayden McGowan flipped from South Carolina to BC on Friday afternoon,



"The lord says I will guide you along the best pathway for your life. i will advise you and watch over you...Psalms 32:8," https://twitter.com/jay3mg/status/1738304067074392227 he wrote on social media.



McGowan had 383 yards on 36 grabs for Vandy last year after 44 for 453 and 3 TD's in 2022.