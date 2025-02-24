BC Sells Out Football Season Tickets For 1st Time Since 2005

The last time BC sold out season tickets for a football campaign, the Red Sox were coming off their first World Series in 86 years and men's basketball finished first in the Big East, earning the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.

That is, until now.

On Monday, the program announced that 2025 season tickets had sold out, marking the first time that's happened since 2005, the first year BC was a member of the ACC.

There is a May 31st renewal date for those that had season tickets in 2025, but following the May 31 deadline, the release said "any additional ticket inventory will be evaluated for release to individuals on the waitlist."

Single-game tickets for select games, beginning with the season opener against Fordham, and parking go on sale soon according to the Eagles. Single game tickets for high demand games like Notre Dame and Clemson will be offered through a 'priority access process' and 'will be sent to qualifying accounts later this summer.'

It's fairly remarkable to think that in just his second season, Bill O'Brien has found a way to bring this kind of buzz back to the program. Now, as he and others working over in Chestnut Hill have acknowledged hundreds of times, the only way this gets better and the groundswell of support continues to grow is if the Eagles put a winning product on the field.

The 2025 schedule is a difficult one, but for fans attending home games, it's arguably the best one in school history. If - and it's a big if until we see otherwise from a fan base that has a tendency to leave early - this year's team can make Alumni a hard place to play, then nights like the one against Michigan State last year could be a regular occurrence with upsets of the Fighting Irish, Tigers or SMU.

Not only could rowdy crowds lead to some big wins, but it will continue doing wonders for a staff that's already hit a few home runs with recruiting.