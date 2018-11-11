Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-11 21:07:22 -0600') }} football Edit

BC commit Blerim Rustemi could "feel the energy" — and he wasn't there

Crzuczztpjnz1mp28ksq
Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic offensive tackle Blerim Rustemi was someone who had been mentioned as a possible visitor for Boston College over the weekend.That didn't work out but the 6-foot-5, 275-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}